Training prog on cyber security

NAHARLAGUN, 12 Feb: Twenty-six police officials are participating in a three-day intensive cyber security awareness programme which began at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Monday.

The programme, being conducted by the ATI in collaboration with the National Institute of Smart Government (NISG), is aimed at equipping the participants with vital knowledge and skills to combat cyber threats effectively.

“The sessions will cover an overview of cybercrime investigation and standard operating procedures; open-source intelligence; social media and financial crimes; online scams; investigation of web-related crimes; PSTN call-based investigation; live forensics; forensic imaging; windows forensics; and cryptos,” the ATI informed in a release.

NISG senior manager Narendra Dahiya, besides Amolak Singh and Sandeep Mudalkar are the resource persons.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, ATI Director Pate Marik highlighted the significance of such initiatives in bolstering the capabilities of law enforcement personnel in tackling cyber threats effectively, it said.