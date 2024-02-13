Mock exercise on earthquake conducted

KOLORIANG, 12 Feb: Doimukh-based 12 NDRF, in coordination with the Kurung Kumey district administration, conducted a district-level mock exercise on earthquake scenario in Parsi Parlo circle recently.

NDRF jawans led by

Deputy Commandant Anand Patel demonstrated how to search and rescue people trapped in a collapsed building and provide first aid, etc. They also demonstrated rope rescue techniques.

Parsi-Parlo CO (i/c) Bengia Raja and Kurung Kumey DDMO (i/c) K Kholie were present.

Around 250 people witnessed the mock exercise.

Prior to it, a tabletop exercise was conducted on 7 February. (DIPRO)