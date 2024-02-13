NBCC completes 2nd phase of ‘Clean Election Movement’

NAHARLAGUN, 12 Feb: The Nyishi Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has completed the second phase of its ‘Clean Election Movement’ in the districts.

The movement had started on 7 June, 2023, and concluded on 23 June of the same year. It was held in Papum Pare, Pakke-Kessang, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Kra Daadi, and other districts.

Kurung Kumey and Kamle districts saw the participation of more than 1,700 persons, while the Itanagar Capital Region witnessed the participation of more than 4,000 people.

Altogether 5,700 voters have signed the ‘pledge card’ to abide by the council’s ‘Clean Election Movement’.

The NBCC appealed to all the Christian founders, pioneers, range pastors, pastors, and

churches to “continuously abide by the CEC guidelines, without giving and taking bribes, honouring the freedom of choice, and not give in to or encourage forced collective decision of clans, families, sectors, villages, areas, clubs, etc, and cast their votes, keeping secret voting a personal matter.”

It appealed to the voters to exercise their adult franchise “with prayerful, clear conscience,” and requested them to pray for peaceful assembly and Lok Sabha elections this year.

“The council will continue the movement, and we request all to cooperate and participate for a clean and better society,” stated a press release issued by NBCC chairman Rev Dr Changha Chippo and pastor Panye Tania.