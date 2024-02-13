Pongte inaugurates projects in C’lang

CHANGLANG, 12 Feb: Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte on Monday inaugurated a number of projects, including a water supply augmentation project, in Simnom village in Changlang district.

The project, which will provide drinking water to 11 households, was executed by the PHED under the JJM.

The second project inaugurated was a G+1 RCC classroom for the Govt Middle School in Phangtip, executed by the RWD.

Thereafter, Pongte trekked to ‘salt well’ (waisok sum). CC steps have been constructed from the main road down the hill till the natural salt well site by the UD department.

Later, the deputy speaker inaugurated a new general ground in Yatdam and a children’s park conceptualised by the Yangkang Development Committee and executed by the UD department.

Pongte was accompanied by Changlang ADC Marpe Riba, Circle Officer Ripi Doni, Yatdam ZPM Kapseng Khungkh, the head of the executing department, and public leaders of the circle.