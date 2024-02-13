Tirap, Siang achieve 100% piped water connections under JJM

KHONSA/BOLENG, 12 Feb: Tirap district has achieved the target of 100 percent functional household tap connections (FHTC) under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Celebrating the achievement here on Monday, PHED Minister Wangki Lowang appealed to the people to use water judiciously.

Highlighting the objective of the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Area Act, 2023, Lowang urged the people to protect the drinking water catchment areas to preserve drinking water sources.

He also expressed concern over “the water future of TCL region, based on hydrological report,” and assured to “take necessary measures for a water-secure future.”

The minister discouraged jhum cultivation, and urged the people to grow more trees, “which will help replenish groundwater level.”

DC (i/c) Tana Bapu congratulated the people of the district for achieving the goal of ‘Har Ghar Jal’ under the JJM.

Tirap ZPC Chattong Lowang commended the district PHED team for successfully implementing the JJM in the district. She urged the panchayats and Village Water and Sanitation Committees to continue their support in maintaining the water supply assets.

Earlier, PHED EE Bharat Sonam delivered a presentation on the water status and the JJM in Tirap, operation and maintenance of water supply system, the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Areas Act, 2023, and issues and challenges related to water supply in the TCL region.

Later, the five best-performing VWSCs were awarded certificates, mementos, and cash prizes by the minister as a token of acknowledgment for their pivotal role in “ensuring the efficient operation and maintenance of water supply assets.”

The programme was attended by all the stakeholders and leaders, including HoDs, ZPMs, public leaders and VWSC members.

Siang district also celebrated the achievement of 100 percent functional household tap connections under the JJM in the district, in a function at district headquarters Boleng on Monday.

Attending the function, MLA Ojing Tasing appealed to the people to conserve water and create awareness on the importance saving water.

Executive Engineer Kaling Taki informed that “the achievement has been made before the target date (March 2024) on 31 December, 2023, with the help and support of the district administration, community-based organisations, NRLMs, implementing support agencies, and the villagers.”

The three best-performing VWSCs – Jomlo Bari, Riga Mobuk and Pangin Moruk – were felicitated on the occasion.

Further, three best-performing women trained in FTK handling, and three best-performing field staffers were also felicitated.

The participants also pledged to protect the water sources.

ADC Tajing Jonnom, the DMO, the ZPC, ZPMs, and members of CBOs and student bodies attended the programme. (With DIPRO input)