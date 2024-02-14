CM inaugurates 56 projects in P/Kessang

[ Manoj Singh ]

LEMMI, 13 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday inaugurated 56 infrastructure projects in Pakke-Kessang district.

Of the 56 projects, 20 are of the PWD, 16 of the PHE&WS department, 14 of the water resource department, one of the hydropower department, one of the education department, two of the RWD, and two of the power department.

After dedicating the projects to the people of the district in the presence of Education Minister Taba Tedir, local MLA and state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, DC Bani Lego, SP Tasi Darang, HoDs, former minister Atum Welly, panchayat leaders, and others, Khandu appealed to the public to “have faith in the BJP-led government for better governance.”

He said that a new school, tourism infrastructure and sports facilities will be coming up in the district, and assured to “approve an outdoor stadium and infrastructure development of general ground with rostrum and public gallery in the district headquarters’ general ground.”

The CM advised the local entrepreneurs to “invest in the tourism sector and unlock the full potential of the area.”

“The district is on the track of development due to good governance,” he added.

Tedir, Wahge, SAA Vice Chairman Tana Sanjib Tara, and ZPM Sunil Nabam also spoke.