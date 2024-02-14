Ering hints at joining BJP

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 13 Feb: Veteran Congress leader and sitting MLA Ninong Ering hinted at joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming simultaneous elections this year.

Ering dropped the hint during a meeting with panchayat leaders, retired officers, senior citizens and leaders of youth and women organisations of his constituency at Sille Teromile village in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The Pasighat West MLA said that he would not hesitate to join the saffron party in the greater interest of the people of his constituency.

Exuding confidence over Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre and Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership in the state, Ering said that “the BJP’s double engine government has taken the frontier state into new heights of all-round development.”

He appealed to his workers to keep supporting him even if he becomes an active member of the saffron brigade.

The remark made by the MLA in support of ruling BJP carries much significance in the run-up to the general election in the state.

Some of his supporters, including the block Congress leaders, informed that Ering may contest the next election on a BJP ticket.

ZPMs Bimol Lego, Aruni Jamoh and Anung Gammeng, 37th Youth Organisation president Tayem Tatik, and women leaders spoke on the occasion and enumerated Ering’s development initiatives in the last five years.