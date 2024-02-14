RGU workshop on PM-DevINE

RONO HILLS, 13 Feb: The sociology department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with Prayagraj (UP)-based GB Pant Social Science Institute, organised a workshop on the ‘Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for the Northeast Region (PM-DevINE)’ here on Tuesday.

The workshop was part of the research project titled ‘Development of Northeast India: A study of the prime minister’s development initiative for the Northeast region’, and was sponsored by New Delhi-based Indian Council for Social Science Research.

“The object of the workshop was to share the major findings

and outcomes of the project and receive feedback from the stakeholders. Panellists from diverse academic backgrounds shared their observations and opinions on the issues and challenges in the development of the Northeast,” the university informed in a release, adding that “the participants also shared their feedback and concerns on the issue of development of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Holistic planning, community-centric development, cultural sensitivity, gender-sensitive approach, good governance, tapping youth energy, inculcating moral values, and sustainable use of natural resources were some of the major themes highlighted in the workshop, it said.