NAHARLAGUN, 13 Feb: Queens United FC emerged the champion of the U-17 Khelo India Women’s Football League, 2023-’24 Capital Complex region, which concluded on Tuesday at RG Stadium here on Tuesday.

Ganga FC secured the silver medal after the completion of the league matches.

The final match was witnessed by Arunachal Pradesh Football Association’s executive member and grassroots in-charge Tapi Apa.