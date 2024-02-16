Manipur: 6 arrested for looting arms from IRBn camp

IMPHAL, 15 Feb: The Manipur Police have arrested six people for looting arms from the India Reserve Battalion (IRBn) camp in Chingarel in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

Four Insas rifles, one AK Ghatak, two magazines of SLR, and 16 small boxes of 9mm ammunition looted from the IRBn camp have also been recovered, police said.

Taking to X, the police said, “In connection with the incident of arms looting case of 5th IRBn, Chingarel, Imphal East by an unruly mob on the night of 13.02.2024, Manipur Police have arrested six persons on Wednesday and they have been remanded to police custody by a judicial magistrate.”

The police, however, did not mention from where the arms were recovered, or from where the persons were arrested.

An unruly mob broke into the camp of the 5th IRBn in Chingarel and fled with arms and ammunition. Following the incident, a large number of ‘village volunteers’ also attempted to barge into the Manipur Police Training College in Pangei in Imphal East district, located around 5 kms from Chingarel.

A police statement said, “On Tuesday, in order to repel violent mobs, including armed miscreants, trying to storm MPTC, Pangei, security forces resorted to the use of legal force. During the incident, one person succumbed to injuries and three persons sustained injuries.” (PTI)