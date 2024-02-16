Unarmed security recruitment prog

KHONSA, 15 Feb: A training programme to recruit ‘unarmed security guards’ from among the unemployed youths of rural areas near Khonsa in Tirap district was launched here on Thursday.

Supported by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) and executed by the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) in collaboration with Tirap-based NGO SevaSamithy, the initiative is aimed at equipping 30 participants with “essential skills required for unarmed security guard roles in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities,” the NABARD informed in a release.

Addressing the participants, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy highlighted the bank’s developmental initiatives for rural areas, emphasising “the importance of unarmed security guards as a visible deterrent to safeguard properties.”

Roy urged the participants to “actively engage in the training programme,” and encouraged them to “view this opportunity as a stepping stone towards your future careers, gaining valuable experience while working in metropolitan cities.”

APP SI Nokse Lowang commended the NABARD’s and the BLCCT’s initiative, “envisioning this training as a pathway to a promising future for the youths,” the release stated.

Lowang encouraged the participants to “pursue placements in security agencies, recognising the programme’s potential to steer them away from the drug menace prevalent in the district,” it said.

SevaSamithy secretary Jawang Lowangcha advised the participants to “focus on improving communication skills and overall personality development,” while BLCCT president Chandan Prasad provided an overview of the syllabus, curriculum, duration, and objectives of the training programme, the release added.