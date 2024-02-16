World Anthropology Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: The anthropology department of Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC) celebrated the World Anthropology Day here on Thursday.

During the programme, Anthropology HoD Dr Ratna Tayeng spoke on the background of the World Anthropology Day, which was started in 2015 by the American Anthropological Association.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan commended the department for organising “such a fantastic programme,” and advised the students to be “tolerating, accepting and accommodating individuals, and at the same time critical of everything we learn,” the college informed in a release.

Sixty-eight BA anthropology final semester students informed the gathering about their findings during their fieldwork in Lapnan village in Tirap district.

“The topics included birth, marriage and death ceremony, customary law, folklore, political institution, economic institution, family and kinship system, indigenous knowledge, fairs and festivals, belief and practices, conservation of natural resources, health and folk medicine, etc,” the release said.

Anthropology Assistant Professor Dr Mibi Riba also spoke.

As many as 212 students participated in the celebration, which was hosted by Anthropology Department Assistant Professors Gopi Riba and T Miti Boko, it said.