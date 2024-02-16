Awareness prog on EVM for GBs

YUPIA, 15 Feb: An awareness programme on the electronic voting machine (EVM) and conducting of free and fair elections for the gaon burahs (GB) of Yupia, Gumto, and Doimukh areas was conducted at the EVM demonstration centre in the DEO’s office here in Papum Pare district on Thursday.

During the programme, EAC (Election Cell) Dani Rikang asked the GBs to disseminate the information about the election process among the villagers. He also sought the cooperation of the GBs to ensure free and fair elections.

During the discussion, Head GB Nabam Epo raised the issue of honorarium for the GBs for election-related duties, and requested for honorarium from the election authorities vis-? -vis travel and daily allowances during the election process, especially on the voting day.

The EAC gave assurance that “the matter will be taken up with the CEO.” (DIPRO)