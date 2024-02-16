Youth power is society’s driving force: Org leader

ZIRO, 15 Feb: “Hari village, which has produced the largest number of bureaucrats, technocrats and sportsmen in Lower Subansiri district, should strive to let the trend continue, and the youths of the village should be the torchbearers in the mission,” said Gyati Tajang, president of Hao Lanker, the apex body of Hari village.

Speaking during a function to mark the maiden foundation day of the Hari Youth Organisation (HYO) at the Megyan field here on Thursday, Tajang said that “youths are the backbone of any society and youth power is the driving force to set things moving in a society.”

“As far as our village is concerned, the gaon buras and gaon buris, the Hari Women Welfare Society, the traditional bulyang, the HYO and the Hari Employees and Pensioner’s Welfare Association (HEPWA) will continue to work in their own domains for the welfare of the village, but the final watchdog will be Hao Lanker, which has been mandated as the apex body by the people of Hari village,” said Tajang.

Pledging to donate his zilla segment’s state’s own revenue (SOR) grant for the upkeep and refurbishing of the indoor badminton court-cum-community hall at the Megyan field, ZPM Tasso Tana urged the people of the village to maintain ecological balance and keep the village neat and tidy.

HEPWA general secretary Gyati Tath appealed to the people of Hari village to “empower the HYO to take up better and bolder initiatives in the interest of the village.”

Earlier, HYO general secretary Hage Duyu read out the broad outlines of the various works carried out by the HYO till date.

HYO president Gyati Obing informed that “the main focus of the organisation will be tackling the drug menace and illegal hunting and poaching, besides supplementing the pan-NGOs of the village and the valley in undertaking various social welfare activities, including keeping vigil in their respective villages and jungle boundaries.”

The prize winners of the recently concluded badminton tournament, along with the sponsors and well-wishers of the HYO were felicitated at the function. (DIPRO)