APSCPCR delegates take part in nat’l child rights conference

ITANAGAR, 15 Feb: A three-member delegation of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) – Ngurang Achung, Honluk Lukham and Miti Libang – participated in the three-day National Conference on Child Rights in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The conference, which concluded on Wednesday, was organised jointly by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and that state’s WCD department.

Discussions on various topics, such as adoption of children; foster care and sponsorship programmes; challenges and best practices in rehabilitation; safety from road accidents and substance abuse; laws and safety measures from trafficking; child labour and child marriage; technicalities of cyber world and safety models surrounding children; and physical health and mental health of the children were discussed at the conference.

Among others, the chairpersons and members of the state commissions for protection of child rights from 18 states across the country participated in the conference.