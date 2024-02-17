Sports events under BBBP scheme

BOMDILA, 16 Feb: Over 100 girl students from different schools participated in a two-day sports events organised under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme here in West Kameng district.

A marathon, 100-mtr and 200-mtr races, shot put, and badminton competitions were organised.

The winners were awarded cash prizes and trophies on the concluding day on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Hage Tarung, who inaugurated the event, encouraged the students to play sports, and highlighted the objectives of the scheme.

The event was organised by the district administration, in collaboration with the women & child development and the sports departments, to promote gender equality and empower girls through sports. (DIPRO)