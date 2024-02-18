India, Taiwan sign migration, mobility pact

NEW DELHI, 17 Feb: India and Taiwan on Friday signed a migration and mobility agreement that will facilitate the employment of Indian workers in diverse sectors in the self-ruled island, a move that is seen as reflective of the renewed momentum in the cooperation between the two sides.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at a virtual ceremony by Director General of the India-Taipei Association (ITA) Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav and Baushuan Ger, the head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

In order to strengthen the bilateral labour cooperation relations, Taiwan and India have signed an MoU, Taiwan’s labour ministry said.

Both sides were engaged in discussions over the pact for the last several years. After all the preparatory work is completed, India will be announced as a “new source” country of migrant workers in accordance with the law, the Taiwanese labour ministry said.

The Taiwanese labour ministry said it will submit the MoU to the Legislative Yuan for a review, adding that Taiwan is affected by an ageing population and low birth rate, and that is why it is looking at the migrant labour force.

The overall ties between India and Taiwan are on an upswing.

China considers Taiwan as its breakaway province and insists that it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan, however, sees itself as completely distinct from China.

Though India and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic ties, the bilateral trade relations have been on an upward trajectory. (PTI)