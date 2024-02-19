Nalo launches e-challan machines

ITANAGAR, 18 Feb: Transport Minister Nakap Nalo launched e-challan machines on the concluding day of the 35th National Road Safety Month at the state banquet hall here.

The National Road Safety Month was observed from 15 January to 14 February by the transport department.

The department launched the system in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI) and the National Informatics Centre. The system, with user-friendly features, will cover all major functionalities of the traffic enforcement system.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Nalo urged everyone to “take back the message of road safety and create awareness at

individual level.” He also requested everyone to “take the responsibility of road safety and not depend solely upon the government or the police and the transport department.”

The special transport secretary informed that the SBI has provided 90 point-of-sale machines free of cost, while the NIC has provided end-to-end solution to integrate the machines with e-challan applications.

The enforcement agencies have also been trained to use the machines.

Twenty medical kits were donated to the All Arunachal Pradesh Public Transport Federation by the transport department.

Members of the Nehru Yuva Kendra displayed a skit and a dance on road safety in the local language, creating awareness.

Cash awards and certificates were given to the winners of various competitions that had been conducted during the Road Safety Month.

Activities such as free eye examination camps for public transport drivers, multiple MV checking, mass awareness rallies, road safety pledges, distribution of helmets to offenders, awareness programmes at colleges, distribution of pamphlets, and an inter-college quiz competition on road safety were organised during the month.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Transport Commissioner Vivek Pandey, DGP Anand Mohan, and ICR Traffic SP Sachin Singhal also attended the programme. (DIPR)