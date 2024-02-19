Army organises veterans’ rally to address grievances

PASIGHAT, 18 Feb: The Indian Army, in coordination with the Assam and the Arunachal Pradesh administrations, organised a ‘mega veterans’ rally’ at the Likabali military station.

“The main objective of the rally was to assist the veterans, veer naris and veer matas in addressing their grievances related to anomalies in disbursement of pension, legal cases, and other issues faced by them,” Likabali-based 56 Infantry Division GOC Maj Gen Akaash Johar, who inaugurated the rally, said.

He also threw light on “second employment avenues and

assistance for reemployment provided by the Army Welfare Placement Organisation.”

The GOC, along with other dignitaries, inspected the medical and dental camp organised for the veterans on the occasion.

The GOC also felicitated the veterans, veer naris and veer matas, and recalled the invaluable services rendered by the veterans and the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

A cultural programme was presented by NCC cadets from Dibrugarh (Assam).

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, representatives of PCDA (P) Allahabad, ECHS, the District Sainik Welfare Board, the SBI, the Ex-Servicemen Cell, the district collector’s office, the Rajya Sainik Board, the record offices, and officers from the civil administration attended the event. (DIPRO)