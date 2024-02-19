Pickle-making training organised

RAGA, 18 Feb: The Kamle district tourism office, at the initiative of the district planning office, organised a training programme on food processing and packaging at the inspection bungalow in Tamen on Sunday.

The session started with a discussion on the importance of the food processing industry and its prospects.

Training was imparted on preparation of various types of pickles from locally available products, and packaging of pickles. The procedures to apply for registration and obtaining FSSAI licence were also shared with the participants.