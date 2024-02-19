IA director advocates preservation of indigenous cultures

ANINI, 18 Feb: Indigenous Affairs (IA) Director Sokhep Kri emphasised the importance of preserving indigenous cultures and supporting educational initiatives that promote cultural awareness.

During a recent tour of Dibang Valley district, Kri reaffirmed his department’s commitment to collaborate with local communities “to safeguard their heritage and promote their wellbeing.”

He visited the Igu School run by the Idu Mishmi Cultural & Literary Society, where he held a discussion with the shaman on traditional practices, cultural preservation efforts, and the significance of indigenous knowledge in today’s world.

The shaman shared valuable insights into the spiritual beliefs and practices deeply rooted in the indigenous culture of the region.

Kri also attended ‘Reh festival-cum-foundation day of AAWA’ at Acheso, and visited the Isiya-Abrayi Tothroko heritage site, a sacred place of the Idu Mishmi community, situated in Acheso. (DIPRO)