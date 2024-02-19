PPLAWC opposes appointment of non-Arunachali engrs under PHEP flouting norms

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 18 Feb: The Pare Project Land Affected Welfare Committee (PPLAWC) has written to the NEEPCO chief managing director (CMD), alleging that two non-Arunachalis have been appointed as junior engineers in the electrical and the mechanical departments under the Pare Hydroelectric Project (PHEP).

In a letter addressed to the CMD, the PPLAWC claimed that the two engineers were recruited without advertising the job vacancies in the state’s dailies, and without taking into confidence the locals who are affected by the project.

“The two mentioned appointees do not belong to Arunachal Pradesh. There are many unemployed engineering graduates in Arunachal Pradesh. Why is the NEEPCO authority recruiting from outside of the state?” the PPLAWC questioned.

The committee stated also that “the act of the NEEPCO has hurt the sentiment of every indigenous tribal citizen of the state.”

The committee said that it has decided to stop the two engineers from joining duty.

“There is possibility of law and order problem if they try to join duty forcefully. Therefore, we request the NEEPCO CMD to call back the appointment letters and cancel the appointments,” it added.

The 110 MW PHEP was inaugurated in 2019.