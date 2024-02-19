PAJSC members observe ‘black day’

ITANAGAR, 18 Feb: Marking the completion of one year of the “false assurances made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu,” pertaining to its demands, the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) observed 18 February as a ‘black day’.

Several cakes, naming all 60 legislators of the state and the three MPs, were cut and photographed to mark the representatives’ failure to address the committee’s demands relating to the APPSC scam.

The events were held at Mahatma Gandhi Park near the state banquet hall, and outside the state legislative assembly.

A ‘pustak jalao andolan’ was also organised at 6 Mile, where the prospectus and the syllabus of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) were burnt. 6 Mile is the area where the PAJSC is demanding that a ‘statue of honesty’, to honour late Gyamar Padang, be erected.

A ‘Twitter storm’ was also organised since morning.

PAJSC vice chairman Tadak Nalo said that the committee’s members will continue with such activities till 20 February, the Statehood Day, in order to “boycott the celebration.”

“The cakes have been cut in the names of all the legislators and the three MPs for their collective failure in addressing the APPSC issue,” Nalo said.

All the members wore black dresses and black head bands.