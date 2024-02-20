3 arrested for cheating businessman

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: The Chimpu police have arrested three persons in connection with a cheating case [No 11/2024, u/s 120 (B)/420/409 IPC], which was registered at the Chimpu police station on 2 February.

The accused have been identified as Kaji Habibur Rahman (35), Mustaque Ahmed Mazumder (43), and Kaji Gias Uddin (47), all from Hailakandi (Assam).

According to the complaint, one NL Tabo, a businessman from Economics & Statistics Colony, Chimpu, stated that Kaji Habibur Rahman and his associates had cheated him of Rs 1.02 crore on the pretext of providing him with a central government project work.

He further stated that Rs 1 crore in cash, which had been handed over to the alleged accused on 1 February as the last installment to get the project work, was taken away without any prior intimation to the complainant, thus cheating him of a total amount of Rs 2.02 crore.

A team comprising Inspector N Nishant, SI T Bakhang, ASI Manish Kumar, and Constables Jerry Romin, Tok Raju and R Tabri of the Chimpu police station, during investigation uncovered that Habibur Rahman had been in contact with the complainant for about a year, and had been enticing him to invest in a government project.

The complainant handed over Rs 1.02 crore to Habibur Rahman for the so-called project. Additionally, Rs 1 crore in cash was given to Habibur Rahman and an associate of his on 1 February as the final installment for the project.

The next day, on 2 February, both individuals disappeared from Itanagar and turned off their mobile phones.

The team used technical assistance and learned that the suspects were travelling in a Bolero car. It was discovered that they had stayed at a hotel in Ganga Market before visiting the complainant’s house. Alternative contact numbers of the suspect were obtained from the hotel, and were found to be operational.

The police team left Itanagar on the same evening, and reached Hailakandi, where the prime accused, Kaji Habibur Rahman and Mustaque Ahmed Mazumder, were arrested on the evening of 3 February from a lodge. The third associate, Kaji Gias Uddin, was arrested from a remote village, where he was hiding in a relative’s house.

The police recovered a total of Rs 12,63,000 in cash from their possession.

The police informed that “Rs 74 lakhs and Rs 2.65 lakhs, which had been deposited into different accounts on 2 February from the cheated cash money by Kaji Habibur Rahman and Mustaque Ahmed Mazumder, have been frozen and necessary formalities are underway to recover the money.”

All three accused were produced in the court, and are currently in police remand for further investigation, the police department informed a release.