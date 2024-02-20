Congress sounds poll bugle in E/Siang

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 19 Feb: The Indian National Congress (INC) sounded its poll bugle in East Siang district on Monday with the party declaring former Bogong-II ZPM Okom Yosung and retired government officer Tapyam Pada as the party’s candidates to contest the Pasighat East and the Pasighat West assembly seats in the upcoming assembly election in the state.

The declaration was issued by the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) in two separate meetings organised by the East Siang District Congress Committee (DCC) in Kelek Mirbuk village near here, and in Ruksin in East siang district on Monday.

Addressing the meeting here, APCC vice president Mina Toko said that the Congress party and its allies will field candidates in all the 60 assembly and the two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Toko said that the APCC will recommend the name of veteran Congress leader and former education minister Bosiram Siram as the party’s candidate to contest the Arunachal East Lok Sabha seat.

APCC general secretary and the party’s East Siang district in-charge, Jirgi Kadu said that the Congress party “has a unique rule in selection of candidates for contesting polls,” and urged the workers to tighten their belts to win the elections.

APCC general secretary Shelly Sonam, NSUI general secretary Toko Rebia, DCC president Alen Perme, and District Mahila Congress president Yane Dai, besides block and mandal committee functionaries attended the meeting and shared their views.