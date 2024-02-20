GoAP signs MoU with NTCA for raising STPF for tiger reserves

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: The government of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for raising, arming and deploying a Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) for all three tiger reserves in the state, in the presence of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Mama Natung and NTCA IGF Dr Amit Mallick.

Speaking on the occasion, Natung highlighted the “sincerity and commitment shown by the state government in finalising the arrangements for the raising of the force in coordination with the central government,” and thanked the union ministry of environment, forest & climate change (MoEF&CC) “for the support extended for the cause of conservation in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Dr Mallick observed that the STPF would “help the state

in effective conservation of its pristine tiger habitats and the rich cultural heritage associated with it.”

The programme was attended also by PCCF P Subramanyam, PCCF (Wildlife & CWLW) N Tam, and the field directors/DFOs of all three tiger reserves of the state, along with other senior officers of the department.

The state cabinet had in October 2023 approved the raising of an STPF in the state. Prior to that, in December 2022, the NTCA had conveyed its in-principle approval for raising an STPF for the Pakke, Namdapha and Kamlang Tiger Reserves.

As per the MoU, the NTCA will provide funds for raising, arming and deploying the STPF “at a ratio of 90:10 with the state government,” the chief wildlife warden’s office informed in a release.

“All three tiger reserves will have one company, comprising 112 personnel, each. In total, there will be three companies with 336 regular personnel and 102 contractual personnel such as drivers, sweepers, cooks, handymen, etc (34 in each tiger reserve),” the release stated, adding that “the contractual personnel will be engaged on contractual basis initially for a period of one year, further extendable for each year, subject to performance assessment.”

In all, there will be 108 special tiger guards in a company, who will be equivalent to the rank of a regular forest guard in the state’s forest department.

“The appointment of all personnel will be done as per the existing rules and procedures. The STPF will be recognised as a separate cadre with due identity, having professional competence through specialised training,” it said.

The major objective of the STPF will be to protect and safeguard the assets of the environment, forest & climate change department, including those of the tiger reserves by preventing poaching of tigers and other wild animals.

The Arunachal Pradesh Forest & Special Tiger Protection Forces Act, 2012, was notified on 4 March, 2013, enabling the state government to raise an STPF for the tiger reserves of the state.

“The initial funding support for raising, arming, and deploying the STPF will be provided from the one-time grant given to the Project Tiger of the NTCA, and will be supported subsequently in an ongoing manner through 90 percent central assistance from the ongoing centrally-sponsored scheme of Project Tiger, and remaining 10 percent from the Arunachal Pradesh government. The MoEF&CC will bear 90 percent of the total expenditure (recurring and non-recurring), and the Arunachal Pradesh government will bear the remaining 10 percent of the total cost initially for a period of five years to set up the STPF and its maintenance,” the release said.

“The same will continue beyond five years, as per the agreed terms and conditions of the MoU with the 90:10 ratio of funding by the government of India and the government of Arunachal Pradesh, respectively,” it informed.

“The creation of the STPF is expected to boost the wildlife conservation efforts of the department and strengthen the frontline force for preventing illegal activities in the protected areas of the state,” the release said.