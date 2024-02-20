Khelo India University Games Weightlifting: Garud wins first gold

Staff Reporter

RONO HILLS, 19 Feb: Harshada Sharad Garud of SPPU won the first gold medal of the Khelo India University Games Weight-lifting, which began at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday.

Garud won the medal in the women’s 45 kg category with a total lift of 143 kgs. She lifted 67 kgs in snatch and 76 kgs in clean & jerk.

The silver medal in this category was won by Apeksha Dattaray Dhone of SU-MHR. She lifted a total of 140 kgs (snatch 59 kgs + clean & jerk 81 kgs). Rani Nayak of CU won the bronze medal with a total lift of 139 kgs (snatch 63 kgs + clean & jerk 76 kgs).

In women’s 49 kg category, Soumya Sunil Dalvi of UOM and Arati Raghavendra Tatgunti won the gold and the silver medal, respectively.

While Dalvi lifted 73 kgs in snatch and 90 kgs in clean & jerk, Tatgunti lifted 71 kgs in snatch and 91 kgs in clean & jerk.

The bronze medal in this category was won by Vani Puri of PU (PB) with a total lift of 144 kgs (snatch 63 kgs + clean & jerk 81 kgs).

In the men’s 55 kg category, Vijay Kumar Maheswari of PRSU won the gold medal. He lifted 96 kgs in snatch and 128 kgs in clean & jerk.

The silver and the bronze medals in this category were won by Balaji P of TU (TN) and Donigolla Veeresh of CU, respectively.

Balaji lifted 97 kgs in snatch and 120 kgs in clean & jerk, while Veeresh lifted 98 kgs in snatch and 115 kgs in clean & jerk.

The day’s last event was held in the men’s 61 kg category.

Ruthreshwar A of TU (TN) won the gold medal in this category with a total lift of 250 kgs. He lifted 109 kgs in snatch and 141 kgs in clean & jerk.

S Muthumaniya of JPU and Shaik Abdullah of RSU (AP) won the silver and the bronze medal, respectively.

While Muthumaniya lifted 108 kgs in snatch and 140 kgs in clean & jerk, Abdullah lifted 90 kgs in snatch and 110 kgs in clean & jerk.

Athletes from universities across the country are participating in the weeklong event.

Earlier, RGU Vice Chancellor Saket Kushwaha inaugurated the Games at the university’s convention hall, in the presence of the university’s Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) president Sahdev Yadav, and its secretary-general SH Anande Gowda.

IWF vice president Abraham Kaya Techi, Sports Director Tadar Appa, and Sports Authority of Arunachal Vice Chairman S Tana Tara also attended the inaugural programme.