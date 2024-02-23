A red-letter day in state’s football history

Santosh Trophy

[Bengia Ajum]

YUPIA, 22 Feb: More than 10,000 people screamed their lungs out and celebrated every goal scored during Arunachal’s 3-3 draw with Goa in the ongoing 77th Santosh Trophy National Football Championship, being played at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium here.

This is the first time in the history of the state that a national-level football championship is being played under floodlights. With world-class Astroturf ground, an LED score screen, newly painted seats, and a packed stadium, it was a red-letter day in the history of the state’s football.

Adding to it, the match between Arunachal and Goa was highly entertaining, with both sides playing an attacking game.

This was a David vs Goliath kind of match, and the atmosphere was rocking right from the state. Egged on by the vociferous crowd, Arunachal matched Goa, which is a superpower in Indian football in every field. This was the kind of match experience that people of the state longed for years.

Football is very popular in the state. There is a massive fan following of top European clubs. In the past, several local football tournaments have been mired with crowd disturbances. In this match, showing their sporting side, the crowd commended the Goa team for their performance. Chants of “Goa!”, “Goa!” at full-time rocked the stadium and the Goan players, along with the team management, acknowledged it by waving to the crowds.

The Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, with a seating capacity of 15,000, is the biggest and perhaps the best sports infrastructure ever developed in the state. It is an absolutely beautiful stadium and has the potential to be developed as a world-class stadium with further improvement in the future.

The authorities should install more shades in the stadium. At present, only the VIP areas and the areas nearby have proper shades. Considering the fact that Arunachal witnesses rainfall almost throughout the year, there is a need to install shades on all sides of the stadium to provide relief to the spectators.

Also, there is a need to create more parking space, keeping in mind future needs.

The football scene in the state is slowly but gradually improving. A lot of credit goes to Kipa Ajay, who is the secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) and treasurer of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Using his contacts at the AIFF and the FIFA, Ajay has considerably changed the scenario of Arunachal football in the last few years.

The sports infrastructure in general has also improved considerably in the last six years in the state, and Chief Minister Pema Khandu deserves some credit for it.

The tournament will end on 9 March, so there is still a long way to go. The tournament will witness its ups and downs. But still, just hosting this prestigious tournament is an achievement on its own.

However, the APFA has to now focus on how to take football to the next level. The Arunachal League should be made stronger, and it should be played for a longer duration. The government should invest in this league.

The facilities at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Naharlagun should be properly used. They should be under the supervision of the APFA for better upkeep. Also, government functions should be avoided, apart from sporting events, to avoid causing damage to the turf.

Further, the possibility of hosting an ISL or I-League match at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium should be explored.

No one knows how team Arunachal will perform in the remaining matches, but memories of the first match with Goa will last forever.

The name of Rahul Goju Singpho, who scored two goals, including the most important equalising 3rd goal, in the final minute of the match, is now etched in the history of the state’s football.

Along with his, the name of the other goal scorer, Tame Agung, will be mentioned.

This match between Arunachal and Goa will always be talked about whenever people discuss Arunachal football.