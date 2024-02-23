APPSC has crucial role in promoting accountability: Guv

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik said that the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) “has a crucial role in promoting good governance, accountability, and professionalism, which are essential for the functioning of democratic societies.”

During a meeting with APPSC Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa and APPSC members Koj Tai and Rosy Taba at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, the governor said that “recommending the best of the candidates, the commission lays the strongest foundation for a developed Arunachal.”

Parnaik advised the APPSC chairman and the members to “initiate tangible actions to ensure that recruitments are based on merit and the quality and integrity of the civil service are upheld,” adding that “proper measures of the commission will contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of government institutions.”

The governor stressed on streamlining the process of conducting regular annual competitive examinations by the APPSC, and said that, “by ensuring regular examinations, it will benefit the candidates in their academic preparations, as also the selection of the best candidates for the vacant posts.”

APPSC Secretary Saugat Biswas was also present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)