Dist-level Youth Parliament held virtually

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Feb: The statewide District-Level Youth Parliament-2024 was held virtually on Thursday.

The event, which saw the participation of 22 students from different districts, was hosted by the nodal centre of the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Itanagar.

Discussions were held on topics themed ‘Making India a Global Leader, ‘From Atmanirbhar to Viksit Bharat’, ‘Empowering the Future’, and ‘Young Voices: Engage and Empower for Nation’s Transformation’.

The winner and the runner-up of the district level will participate in the State-Level Youth Parliament, to be held next week.

The top three winners of the State-Level Youth Parliament will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the National Youth Parliament, to be held in Delhi.

The virtual youth parliament’s extempore speech competition was judged by a five-member jury, comprising DNGC English HoD Dr JR Padhi, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists’ President and Sub-Editor of The Arunachal Times Amar Sangno, RGU Sociology HoD Dr Bikash Bage, RUSA consultant and retired professor SK Sharma, and DHTE OSD (Technical) Nitin Tripathi.

Addressing the participants, District Youth Officer Chunthuingam Dangmei said that “there are numerous challenges confronting the country, and the youths, being the future of the country, cannot shy away from their responsibilities in nation-building.”

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, an autonomous body under the union youth affairs ministry, in collaboration with the NSS, conducts the National Youth Parliament Festival every year.

This is the 5th edition of the NYPF. Youths aged 18 to 25 years can participate in it. The first, second and third place winners at the national level will receive prize money of Rs 2 lakhs, Rs 1.5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.