DCM urges youths to engage in state-building efforts

NAMSAI, 22 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein encouraged the youths to “actively engage in state-building efforts and contribute towards shaping a prosperous future for Arunachal Pradesh.”

He was speaking during a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha organised yuva sammelan of the eastern Arunachal parliamentary constituency, held at the multipurpose cultural hall here on Thursday.

Highlighting the vast diversity of Arunachal, encompassing various tribes with distinct languages, cultures and traditions, the DCM emphasised on the significance of the sammelan as “a platform for celebrating diversity while fostering unity among the people.”

Mein urged the youth delegates to “actively participate in the state government’s campaign towards disseminating the benefits of both central and state flagship programmes to the people.”

He highlighted various schemes specially designed to assist the youths in developing their entrepreneurship.

The event was attended also by MP Tapir Gao, UD Minister Kamlung Mossang, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, State Yuva Morcha president Ritemso Manyu, and MLAs Zingnu Namchoom, Jummum Ete Deori, Laisam Simai and Gabriel D Wangsu. (DCM’s PR Cell)