CM inaugurates slew of projects in Dirang

DIRANG, 23 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday inaugurated 40 developmental projects and laid down foundation stones for another 14 in Dirang and its adjoining areas in West Kameng district.

The projects include a road from Hamilton Bridge to Khasso village; road from Chung bridge to DIET centre; a science centre and planetarium; a Khelo India multipurpose indoor hall; and the EWS housing project, among several others.

The chief minister also handed over one BHK apartments under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to 320 beneficiaries of the area.

Khandu further flagged off the Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana, providing Mahindra Bolero pickup vehicles to beneficiaries of four self-help groups of Dirang valley.

Addressing a ‘developmental-cum-interaction programme’ at St Lopon Stadium here, the CM urged the people of the state to assess the development in the Northeast, especially in the state, since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

“This is the first time post-independence that we have witnessed such massive development in the Northeast, and our state, and all the credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has given utmost importance to the region,” said Khandu.

He highlighted several developmental activities under the BJP regime in Arunachal, including, the establishment of an airport in Hollongi, the state’s first medical college (TRIHMS) and improved road connectivity to remote areas such as Vijaynagar in Changlang district and Tali in Kra Daadi.

He emphasised that “the primary focus of the present government has always been improving road connectivity, healthcare and education.”

The CM further stressed on the significance of primary education “as the cornerstone of a child’s future,” and highlighted the implementation of special measures to enhance the Early Child Care Education (ECCE) system, including the establishment of over 700 ECCEs and anganwadi centres throughout the state.

He also made some major announcements, such as promoting Vijaynagar as a tourism hotspot’ connecting Pipsorang with road; increasing the number of seats for Arunachalos at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences from 50 to 100; establishing advanced landing grounds in Dirang and Anini, among others.

Also present at the meeting was local MLA Phurpa Tsering who in his address said, “Past elections in Dirang were marred by severe violent and even tragic incidents. It is incumbent upon our leaders to prevent such occurrences. Fortunately, we have successfully eliminated electoral violence in Dirang.”

Tsering also acknowledged the contributions of the past MLAs, “particularly Tsering Gyurme,” noting the completion of various projects initiated during Gyurme’s tenure.

State BJP president Biyuram Wahge also spoke.

Among others, MLAs Dongru Siongju, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma and Kumsi Sidiso, West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar, SP Sudhanshu Dhama, and GBs were present on the occasion.