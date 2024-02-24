Services hand Arunachal 4-0 defeat

YUPIA, 23 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh crashed to a 0-4 defeat against Services in their second match of the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy at Golden Jubilee Stadium here on Friday.

Samir Murmu opened the scoring in the 11th minute, before Vijay J doubled the Services’ lead in the 23rd minute.

The Services were leading 2-0 at the end of the first half. Bikash Thapa scored twice in the 52nd and the 56th minute to make it 4-0.

Thapa was declared player of the match.

Services have so far played two games and won both. It had defeated Meghalaya in their first match by a solitary goal.

Arunachal had played out a 3-3 draw against Goa in their opening match.

In the second match of the day, Assam defeated Meghalaya 2-1.

Milan Basumatary and Jaideep Gogoi scored for Assam, while Sheen Stevenson Sohktung scored the lone goal for Meghalaya in the 32nd minute.

In the third and final match of the day, Goa beat Kerala 2-0.

Necio Maristo Fernandes, who scored both the goals in the 45th and the 59th minute, was named player of the match.

Arunachal will be up against Assam on 25 February at 7 pm.