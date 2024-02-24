Walkathon marking Dree festival commences

ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: A total of 140 people are taking part in a two-day 100-km walkathon from Khat Kodiñ (Ziro) to Dree Ground in Papu Nallah here.

The event is being organised by the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee-2024 as part of the festival celebrations here on Friday. The walkathon covered the stretch from Ziro to Potin on the first day, and will continue from Potin to Itanagar on the second day.

Of the 140 registered participants, 90 successfully reached Potin. Among the first arrivals were Tage Rinyo, Taku Yabi Millo and Pura Tama, completing the leg in 7 hours and 30 minutes.

The event was earlier inaugurated by former panchayat district vice president Bamin Kano, along with former zilla parishad members Takhe Taki and Nani Chatung.