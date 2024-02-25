3 selected to represent state at nat’l youth parliament

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: Three youths – Oyin Komboh, Takam Regam, and Tana Jiri – will represent Arunachal Pradesh at the National Youth Parliament, to be held at the central hall of Parliament in New Delhi from 5 to 6 March.

The trio secured the first, second and third position, respectively, in the State Youth Parliament, held virtually by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) office here on Saturday.

“The National Youth Parliament Festival-2024 is themed ‘Young Voices: Engage and Empower for Nation’s Transformation’, echoing the aspirations and ideals of India’s dynamic youths,” the NYKS informed in a release.

The selection process at the State Youth Parliament was overseen by a panel comprising RUSA consultant and retired professor SK Sharma, DHTE OSD (Technical) NK Tripathi, former RGU education faculty head J Sahoo, senior journalist and Associate Editor of The Independent Review Taya Bagang, and DNGC English HoD Prof Dr JR Padhi.

At the national level, the top three speakers will be honoured with cash prizes of Rs 2 lakhs, Rs 1.50 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively, in addition to certificates of merit.

“Two consolation prizes of Rs 50,000 each, accompanied by certificates and mementos, recognising their outstanding contributions to the discourse on national issues,” will also be handed over, the NYKS said.