Girls’ 100-mtr race, marathon organised

ZIRO, 24 Feb: The Ziro branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri women & child development department, organised a 100-metre race and a marathon competition for girls here on Saturday, in the run-up to the International Women’s Day on 8 March.

Ziro ADC Himani Meena flagged off the event, which was organised under the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative. A large number of girls participated in the competition.

The two-day programme also featured a literary event, which saw the participation of 40 persons.

All the winners will be felicitated during the celebration of the International Women’s Day, the APWWS unit informed in a release.