Illegally stored tobacco products, liquor seized

HOLLONGI, 24 Feb: Large quantities of illegally stored tobacco products and liquor were seized and the sellers were penalised under Sections 5, 6 and 7 of the COTPA, 2003 during an inspection drive carried out at the shops and resorts here and near the Hollongi airport on Friday by a team of the Papum Pare district administration.

The team, led by Circle Officer Pura Rallo and Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, inspected all the business establishments, shops, etc, and verified their trading licences and other relevant documents.

The shopkeepers and the public were sensitised to legal trade practices and related laws like the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993, the COTPA, 2003, food safety and trading licence guidelines, etc.

Expired trading licences were renewed and new trade items were added in the shopkeepers’ trading licences on request. Shops operating without trading licence were served notice to obtain licence from the authority concerned.

The inspection team also included DTCC district consultant Tamchi Yabi, Tax & Excise Inspector Nabam Apo, Trade & Commerce Inspector Tabia Amko, and police personnel. (DIPRO)