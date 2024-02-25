Nyokum being celebrated with gaiety

BANDERDEWA, 24 Feb: The 35th Nyokum festival, organised by the Banderdewa Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committee, began with traditional gaiety at the Nyokum Yullo ground here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, public leader Tana Yami, who along with Margin Taji attended the celebration as a guest, emphasised on women empowerment and entrepreneurship.

She encouraged the state’s youths to prioritise education, sports, and culture, urging them to contribute positively to the state’s development.

Yami called for “a pledge on Nyokum’s auspicious occasion to focus on the state’s development and foster self-reliance among the youngsters.”

Highlighting Nyokum’s cultural significance in the Nyishi community, Yami underscored the importance of celebrating it “authentically, preserving ancestral traditions.”

She also exhorted women to actively participate in the 2024 elections, “aligning with the government’s messages of empowerment and equal opportunities,” and to “be prepared to play active roles in societal development, if given the opportunity.”