Arunachal go down fighting 0-2 to Assam

ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh went down fighting 0-2 to Assam in a crucial Group A match of the 77th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy in a packed Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia on Sunday.

Assam struck the first goal in the 7th minute of the play, scored by Dipu Mirdha.

Arunachal made all-out efforts to restore the parity, but could not convert the opportunities because of poor finishing.

Akrang Narzary scored the second goal for Assam in added time (90+4 mins).

Pragyan Sundar Gogoi of Assam was named player of the match.

Arunachal have so far played three games. Earlier, it had drawn 3-3 with Goa in the opening match, and had lost to Services 0-4 in their second match.

In other matches played on the day, Kerala drew 1-1 with Meghalaya, and Goa beat Services 2-1.

Arunachal will play their next match against Kerala on 28 February at 2:30 pm.