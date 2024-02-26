First annual APUFEST begins

Ensure discipline, ethical work culture in APU: DCM

PASIGHAT, 25 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein stressed on the importance of inculcating discipline and promoting ethical work culture in the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district.

Addressing the inaugural function of the first annual APUFEST of the lone state-owned university, the DCM said, “Discipline, regularity, honesty, and sincerity must be imbibed in the working culture of a university, lending it an ambient academic atmosphere conducive for personal and professional growth.”

He informed that the state government “made an initial

funding of Rs 17.45 crore in 2018-’19 for infrastructure development of the university, and Rs 279 lakhs for the construction of the university’s academic block during the 2023-’24 financial year, and also provided grants-in aid of Rs 10 crore to the university,” and called for judicious implementation of the fund for the development of the university campus.

He also assured the college of “priority support of the government for creation and expansion of novel areas of study and research.”

The APU started off with its first academic batch in 2023, and is offering postgraduation courses (master’s degree) in five subjects – commerce and arts (economics, education, social work & tribal studies) – since last year.

APU Registrar Narmi Darang outlined the institution’s activities, and underscored the necessity of governmental backing to ensure optimal functioning across all departments.

Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba advocated the need for both governmental and community support “to enhance the current programmes and increase the faculty positions of the university.”

MLA Kaling Moyong in his address dwelt on “student education and career development.”

APUSU president Kato Tayeng submitted a memorandum to the DCM, highlighting the necessity for an auditorium, an activity centre, a university playground, a protection wall, and residential quarters for faculty members and staffers.

APUSU general secretary Kapang Tapok also spoke.

The inaugural function was attended also by MP Tapir Gao, MLA Kento Rina, Pasighat Municipal Council Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, and SP Sumit Kr Jha. (With inputs from DCM’s PR Cell)