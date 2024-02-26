Dree walkathon concludes

PAPU NALLAH, 25 Feb: Eighty-three participants of the two-day 100-km walkathon from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district reached the Dree ground here on Saturday.

“In a remarkable display of endurance and community spirit, a record-breaking 83 participants out of 140 registrations successfully completed the historic two-day 100-km walkathon on 23 and 24 February from Ziro to the Dree ground in Papu Nallah,” the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (GJ CCDFC)-2024, which organised the walkathon, informed in a release.

“With a night halt at NEEPCO, Poosa, this event marked the 50th year of Itanagar as the capital of Arunachal Pradesh and the jubilee celebration of the Dree festival in Itanagar,” it said.

The walkathon, themed ‘Connecting communities’ and ‘For a clean and green future’, showcased the unity and commitment of diverse participants, ranging from 16 to 67 years old, representing various genders and backgrounds.

GJ CCDFC games & sports secretary Millo Tara informed that Tage Rinyo was the first-place finisher, completing the challenging route in 15 hours and 3 minutes.