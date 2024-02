ITANAGAR, 25 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Nyokum festival of the Nyishi community.

He expressed wish that “the celebration will continue to thrive, serving as a beacon of cultural resilience and solidarity for years to come and bring all gaiety and joy to the society.”

“I join all my Nyishi compatriots in offering my prayers to Nyokum Ane for her choicest blessings to all of us,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)