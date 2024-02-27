Arunachal win 7 medals in National Jiu Jitsu Championship

ITANAGAR, 26 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh won seven medals, including two gold, one silver and four bronze, in the National Ju Jitsu Championship, which was held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, from 24 to 26 February.

Langkung Adam and Langkung Duta won the gold medals in the women’s fighting and the men’s contact events, respectively.

Adam also won a bronze medal in Ne-Waza.

The silver medal was won by Langkung Rade in the master weight (69 kg) category.

Nangbia Tader, Byabang Bhupai and Langkung Meyang won a bronze medal each in the fighting event, the Arunachal Jiu Jitsu Association informed in a release.