APSHRC issues notice to Itanagar PS over PAJSC members’ detention

ITANAGAR, 26 Feb: Following a complaint by the North East Human Rights (NEHR) over the detention of Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) members Tadak Nalo, Techi Rana, Marge Kamnyi, Takar Rai, Techi Puru and Hage Butung beyond 24 hours, the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) here on Monday issued notices to the Itanagar police seeking submission of reports from both on the issue on or before 15 March.

The NEHR has filed a complaint against Itanagar PS OC K Yangfo, alleging detention of the six individuals on 19 February under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code, beyond 24 hours.

The NEHR has sought a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure accountability for the extended detention period, and called for “initiating corrective actions to prevent such violations in the future.”

On behalf of the NEHR, human rights activist and advocate Ebo Mili informed that Tadak Nalo, Techi Rana, Marge Kamnyi and Takar Rai were taken into detention between 5 pm and 6 pm on 19 February, while Techi Puru and Hage Butung were taken into detention between 10 pm and 11 pm on the same day.

“I was disturbed to learn that Tadak Nalo, Techi Rana, Marge Kamnyi, and Takar Rai were released on 20/02/24 around 1 am, more than 28 hours after their detention. Similarly, Techi Puru and Hage Butung were released on 21 February after more than 40 hours, and they were made to sign a bond in the police station with no seal and sign of the district magistrate.

“Also, they were not produced in front of the magistrate and then released,” stated Mili, and termed the incident “blatant violation” of the DK Basu guidelines and fundamental human rights.

All six members of the PAJSC were detained on the eve of the Statehood Day and were sent to judicial remand by order of the ICR deputy commissioner under Sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC.

The PAJSC has been demanding justice vis-à-vis the cash-for-job scam related to the APPSC exam for over a year.