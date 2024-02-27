Nyokum festival

DCM commends Nyishi community for preserving ancestral traditions

NEW PITAPOOL, 26 Feb: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein commended the Nyishi community for preserving and promoting their ancestral traditions and cultural practices.

Attending the Nyokum celebration here in Yachuli circle on Monday, Mein emphasised the importance of embracing modernisation while safeguarding the indigenous cultural heritage. He urged everyone to celebrate traditional festivals with enthusiasm.

Highlighting the notable economic achievements made by the state, the deputy chief minister said that “the gross state domestic product of Arunachal Pradesh in the last eight years (2016-’17 to 2023-’24) has witnessed a significant rise of 136 percent, along with 104 percent surge in the per capita income.”

Mein also highlighted the progress made in various sectors, including connectivity and border security, and reiterated “the state government’s commitment to bring development in the border region at par with the foothill areas.”

He informed that various projects, such as frontier highway, vibrant village programme, border village illumination programme, etc, are being implemented, “which will bring rapid development in the border areas.”

Mein informed that the Sela tunnel will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 March.

He congratulated the people of Yazali and Yachuli circles on getting a new district, Keyi Panyor, and said that the new district would bring speedy development to the area and generate employment opportunities.

He said also that a 300 MW hydropower project will be developed in the upper reaches of the Panyor river, and asked the NEEPCO officials to carry out a preliminary survey at the earliest.

The festivity was attended also by Cultural & Indigenous Affairs Minister Taba Tedir, SCERT Director Toko Babu, and PHE&WS Chief Engineer Toko Jyoti. (DCM’s PR Cell)