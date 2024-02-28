Arunachal lawyer selected for Fulbright Fellowship

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NEW DELHI, 27 Feb: Liyi Noshi from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected for the prestigious Fulbright Fellowship 2024. Noshi will fly to the United States of America (USA) this April for her stint as part of the Fulbright Fellowship. Noshi is a lawyer and is based in Delhi. She is associated with the NGO Helping Hand.

Senior police officer of Delhi police, Robin Hibu, president of Helping Hands while sharing the news, said, “she is the first to be selected from Arunachal Pradesh for this prestigious fellowship.”

“Advocate Noshi is a die-hard social worker for women and children, an expert in anti-human trafficking strategy. She is a courageous lawyer and has rescued many trafficked females, especially, from the Northeast state. Her daring rescue operations are risky many times; these criminal traffickers of young females are desperate and dangerous,” said Robin Hibu.

Noshi is a founding member of Helping Hands, the legal team of Delhi Police, and has worked with Nobel Laureate for Peace – Kailash Satyathri for social works for women & children.

Recently, she has been awarded for outstanding achievement in the field of law for emancipation for women in the field of the rescue of trafficked females and support for these hapless women in Delhi.