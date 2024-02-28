5 killed, 1 injured as vehicle falls into deep gorge

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: Five persons were killed and a minor sustained grievous injury when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in between Godak and Bopi in Kamle district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

They met with the fatal accident while bringing a critically-ill patient ‘with no hope of recovery’ back from TRIHMS, Naharlagun to Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district.

The deceased have been identified as Tator Pakmen, Pakmar Paksok, Linya Yudik, Tajum Nuk and Beto Marde.

Paksok (21) was a BSc. (agriculture) final year student of Meerut University. He was the son of the agricultural coordinator of Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society Yali Paksok.

The bodies of the deceased persons have been handed over to their families.

The minor, who sustained grievous injuries, was provided immediate medical treatment at Muri Mugli hospital. Later, the child was referred to another hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, APWWS has deeply mourned the tragic death of the five persons and conveyed a deep sense of condolence to the bereaved families.