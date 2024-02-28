Six Myanmarese arrested in Anjaw, locals say several in Kulung valley

[ Bengia Ajum ]

HAWAI, 27 Feb: The Anjaw police have arrested six Myanmarese nationals for illegally entering into Indian territory in the district. They were arrested on Tuesday from an area that falls under Yasong village in Walong Circle. Later they were brought to the local police station here.

Talking to this daily, Anjaw SP Rike Kamsi informed that all the arrested are civilians from Putao in Myanmar. “As per our initial investigation the six people entered Indian territory while collecting wild mushrooms. Rs. 68,000, six kilograms of mushroom, utensils etc. were seized from their possession. A case is being registered U/S Foreigners Act 1946: Section 14C, Passport (Entry into India) Act 1920: Sec 3(3) and Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950: Section 6(a),” said SP Kamsi. He added that further investigation is going on and more details are expected after further questioning.

Meanwhile, the locals of Anjaw district alleged that due to the civil war in Myanmar, people from the neighbouring country are entering into Anjaw district which shares international boundary with Myanmar. “Several of them are taking shelter in Kulung valley. Some of our people who have gone there have seen them. They don’t understand Hindi or English. Authorities should keep an eye on this development,” said Behenso Pul, a resident of Anjaw.

In recent years due to fierce fighting between the Myanmar army and pro-democracy forces, thousands of people living near the Indo-Myanmar border have taken shelter in various North Eastern states including Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, etc. However, this is the first such case of Myanmarese nationals being arrested for illegally entering Arunachal after the break out of civil war in Myanmar.