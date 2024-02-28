ICR gets new DC

ITANAGAR, 27 Feb: In a major administrative reshuffle ahead of elections, the state government has transferred Capital Region deputy commissioner Talo Potom, (IAS) as the chief estate officer (CEO) and nodal officer for National Highway 415 (packages B & C). ICR additional deputy commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti (IAS) has been elevated to the post of ICR deputy commissioner.

Changlang deputy commissioner Sunny Kumar Singh (IAS) has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Kra Daadi district. Incumbent Kra Daadi DC Nighee Bengia, APCS (AG) has been ordered to report to the chief secretary.

On the other hand, Vishal Sah, an IAS officer of 2019 batch, who was awaiting posting order, has been appointed as deputy commissioner of Changlang district.

Officer on special duty (OSD) to the chief electoral officer (CEO) at Nirvachan Bhawan Ira Singal (IAS) has been transferred as Tirap deputy commissioner and incumbent Tirap DC Hento Karga APCS (AG) has been asked to report to the chief secretary.

While issuing the transfer and posting orders on Monday, the state chief secretary Dharmendra said that “these appointments and transfers, made in the interest of public service, aim to streamline administrative functions and optimize governance mechanisms across various sectors in Arunachal Pradesh.”