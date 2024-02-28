DC urges depts to ensure required facilities in all polling stations

TAWANG, 27 Feb: Deputy commissioner Kanki Darang has urged concerned departments to ensure minimum required facilities in all 77 polling stations of the district during the upcoming elections.

Addressing the training-cum-coordination meeting of the election officials here on Tuesday, the DC also urged all nodal and sector officers to familiarize themselves with election manuals and called for dedicated efforts to ensuring a free, fair and smooth election process.

While emphasizing the importance of sector officers visiting polling stations and promptly providing feedback reports, Darang said “this is essential for the timely completion of the district election management plan.” He insisted that all nominated election officers strictly follow the guidelines of Election Commission.

Speaking on the occasion, superintendent of police D.W Thongon sought cooperation from all officers and officials for the seamless conduct of the election process. He discussed the communication plan designed for the district to ensure a “peaceful electoral environment.”

EAC (election) Wathai Mossang also spoke.

During the programme, the district-level master trainers conducted training for sector officers. (DIPRO)